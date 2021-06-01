Mailbag: Thank you to Gov. Brown, Supt. Goff

At the end of a long COVID-19 year, I want to acknowledge the fine line state officials and school personnel have had to walk in getting children educated while keeping them safe.

As a parent of Greater Albany Public Schools educators/teachers, my thanks to Gov. Kate Brown and Supt. Melissa Goff for recognizing that teachers and support staff in schools must also be kept safe.

Many people would like to pretend that a pandemic is not an ongoing and serious event to be contended with. Going back to life as normal, though devoutly hoped for, cannot happen just because we are tired beyond reason with the incredible strains it imposes. Kate Brown has guided Oregon through this pandemic with the fourth-lowest infection rate in the nation.

Melissa Goff has followed state guidelines to similarly protect children, school personnel and, by extension, the people and the homes to which those children and those school workers return at the end of the day. The result for our community is that schools are again open and running in-person classes and heading toward a new school year that will look even more like normal — all without burying their heads in the sands of wishful thinking.