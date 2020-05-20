Mailbag: The virus is still out there

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

What happens when we drop the restrictions and go back to business as usual? The coronavirus is still out there, waiting to infect more people.

Diseases spread from infected people to others who have no immunity. In the process of fighting the infection, our bodies build up immunity. If we survive normally, we cannot be infected by the same pathogen again. Eventually the majority of the population develops (herd) immunity and the disease can spread no more. Then the epidemic is over.

But we have interrupted that process and the majority of us have no immunity. Consequently, the disease will start spreading again. Because there are still large numbers of people who carry the infection but have no symptoms, I expect to see an increase in cases of people testing positive for the coronavirus, and an increase in deaths, within one or two months after restrictions are lifted.

For most people this will just be an annoyance, and we can go about our daily routines. If we do come down with symptoms of a cold or flu, we should self-quarantine until after the symptoms have passed (as we should always do if we are sick). But for people with compromised immune systems or severe allergies, the threat is real, and these people should continue isolation and social distancing until the epidemic has passed.