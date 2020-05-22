Mailbag: They're willing to be well-paid slaves

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In a letter I submitted May 1, I wrote “We have dangerous opponents, some of whom think Obama should be investigated as to why he was out of the Oval Office when 9/11 happened.”

Somehow Albany resident Douglas Bauer (May 12) interpreted this to mean I was the one suggesting that Obama be investigated. How Mr. Bauer came up with this confusion could be explained in several ways. On the other hand, Trump himself intentionally misrepresents the statements of critics in order to discount their criticisms. For example, if it’s in print that I said Obama should be investigated, then it must be true.

The Roman historian and senator Tacitus wrote a series of books on the Roman Empire under the rules of Tiberius, Caligula, Claudius and Nero. The corruption and depravity during that period is so vile it can’t be printed in this newspaper — Claudius excluded, though he was no angel.

As a senator himself, Tacitus witnessed the growing sycophancy of Roman senators, which was based on fear, cowardice and greed. To paraphrase Tacitus, “Here are those willing to be slaves if they are paid well enough.” Both the House and the Senate are plagued with well-paid sycophants. Described by some critics as a “Russian asset,” Moscow Mitch McConnell comes to mind immediately as a modern senatorial sycophant. There are others.