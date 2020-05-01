Mailbag: Time to rethink forest closures

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Like many others in our community, I feel it is time to rethink the closure of the Oregon State University McDonald-Dunn forests.

I did reach out to the acting Dean of OSU Forestry about following the Oregon State Department of Forestry and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife methods that regulated large groups but didn’t close access. They are standing their ground that this is what Governor Brown meant in her guidelines.

With our state now working on how and when to start reopening, I would suggest that people who want to see the OSU forests reopened soon, please start writing letters and give online inputs to the governor and state representatives to make it clear that the OSU forests are an important outlet for people to start getting back to normal.

Stan Hall

Corvallis

