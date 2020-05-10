Mailbag: Trump disbanded pandemic office

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On the TV show “On Assignment with Richard Engel” on April 12, it was stated that a report was presented to world leaders in the year 2000 that said pandemics would be the world’s greatest threat going forward.

In 2000, in the U.S., we started eight years of President George W. Bush (and he was no Einstein); then in 2008 we began eight years of President Barack Obama, who formed a pandemic office inside the White House. And, in 2016, due to the effects of the unfair U.S. Electoral College, we got Donald J. Trump. He immediately disbanded the pandemic office, saying it wasn’t necessary to have those people on the payroll.

So, here it is: the year 2020. Welcome to the new normal of a country that has a broken economy and health care system with people dying by the thousands thanks to the Orange One, and I don’t mean the Great Pumpkin, Dee Andros of Oregon State University football fame. You all know I’m referring to Donald J. Trump.

Mary Brock

Albany

