Mailbag: Trump team short on qualifications

When he was elected, Trump promised to surround himself with only the best people. Well, here is the current line-up: Kushner, Kudlow, Conway, Mnuchin, Navarro, DeVos, Carson, Miller, Esper, Ross, Giuliani, Meadows, et al. I suppose one could call that “mission accomplished.” Anyone with any actual expertise is either sidelined, muzzled, or fired for excessive veracity.
Kenneth R. England
Albany
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!