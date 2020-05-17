Mailbag: Trump tries to shift blame for virus response

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

For the last three and a half years Trump has managed to hold on to his base through deceit, deflection and manipulation. He has routinely taken credit for an economy that he inherited and has bypassed a substantial portion of that base. He has maligned the mainstream media as fake while manipulating the messaging through his propaganda network.

Now he uses the same methodology to shift the blame for his administration’s poor response to the COVID-19 pandemic. China may be the origin of the virus, but Trump cannot blame the Chinese for his inept response to it. The Obama administration may have left the cupboard bare in terms of a stockpile of PPE and ventilators; however, using Trump’s argument, such was not a federal responsibility to start with.

In a national emergency, states should be able to rely on the federal government as a primary source of support. Governors should not have to grovel and “bend the knee” to get aid for their citizens, who are also citizens of the federation. Trump wants to hold governors responsible for opening up their states and getting the economic engine running again, but he does not want to respect their plans for doing so in a manner that holds the lives and wellness of citizens in higher regard than his prospect of reelection.