Mailbag: Trump's lies make pandemic worse

Trump should stop lying and take responsibility for not taking the virus seriously for months. His words calling it not as bad as the flu (it has a much higher mortality rate than the flu); blaming the WHO for not telling us early about it (they did in early January); pushing drugs that have not been tested (after all, he has a natural ability to understand science and medicine — ya, right). A 17-year-old kid from Washington had a website up in early February that is now looked at by tens of millions about the spread of it. I guess he knew a lot more than the president of the U.S. (https://ncov2019.live/).

There are just too many examples of countries that handled this correctly (Taiwan, Korea, Germany, Singapore, New Zealand) for him to blame the disease for sneaking up on us. As painful as it is to not work and have to stay home, Korea and others did not have to do this as they tested early and quarantined those that needed it early, which wasn't done here.

Spreading half-truths and lies did nothing but spread the problem, cause some to believe it a hoax (benefiting whom?), (would) magically disappear at Easter, gets cured by the sun. Treating the virus as poorly as he has done has done nothing but put many medical workers and all of us at risk and caused the virus to spread worse in the U.S. than anywhere in the world.