Mailbag: Update Circle to protect safety

I fully support the Circle Boulevard re-striping proposal from Public Works. Brilliant!

Our family traveled or crossed Circle by bike, on foot and by car for years. No matter how you travel it, the current design is dangerous. We moved to a new house to avoid Circle on our daily commutes. Cars travel too fast, there is no safe haven for crossing or left turns, the curve blinds east-west traffic and anyone trying to cross.

Changing to two travel lanes with a left-turn lane is perfect for the neighborhoods that straddle Circle. People live here. People have been injured and have died on Circle. Every injury or death is one too many, as we know too well from the Third Street tragedies.

The first job of our city is to maintain the safety of our daily infrastructure, which determines the safety of our daily lives. With the Boys & Girls Club, the Aquatic Center and schools nearby, the current configuration of Circle is a clear and present danger to everyone, especially our kids.