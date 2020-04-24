Mailbag: Virus shutdown goes too far

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

US seasonal flu: 38 million cases; 29,000 deaths — business as usual.

COVID-19: 614,000 cases; 26,000 deaths — shutdown and recession.

Obviously, COVID is much more deadly, but surely businesses could reopen with adequate social distancing. (Some governors and federal officials are discussing reopening possibilities.)

A Tom McCall-type distancing suggestion: divide the alphabet into thirds. Two days a week, each third of people (example: those with last names from A to H) would get to shop at all businesses and eat at restaurants and bars. (Monday and Thursday for group 1, Tuesday and Friday for group 2, and Wednesday and Saturday for group 3. Sunday's up for grabs.) I realize this omits Y-Z, but they could be included in the group starting with Q.

I’m suggesting two days a week, since many people (like myself) simply aren’t organized enough to shop only once a week. I keep forgetting things!