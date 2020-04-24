Mailbag: Virus shutdown goes too far

US seasonal flu: 38 million cases; 29,000 deaths — business as usual.
COVID-19: 614,000 cases; 26,000 deaths — shutdown and recession.
Obviously, COVID is much more deadly, but surely businesses could reopen with adequate social distancing. (Some governors and federal officials are discussing reopening possibilities.)
A Tom McCall-type distancing suggestion: divide the alphabet into thirds. Two days a week, each third of people (example: those with last names from A to H) would get to shop at all businesses and eat at restaurants and bars. (Monday and Thursday for group 1, Tuesday and Friday for group 2, and Wednesday and Saturday for group 3. Sunday's up for grabs.) I realize this omits Y-Z, but they could be included in the group starting with Q.
I’m suggesting two days a week, since many people (like myself) simply aren’t organized enough to shop only once a week. I keep forgetting things!
Restaurants serve at every other booth or space tables 6 feet apart; bars rope off stools as needed. All businesses mark off 6-foot spaces in lines. Everyone wears masks, and also makes a determined effort to stay 6 feet from the next person. And, of course, use hand sanitizer after touching common-use surfaces and before eating; avoid touching your face; and wash hands frequently.
Those in fragile health should self-isolate. Nursing homes, etc., should limit visitors, testing them for cough/fever (using no-touch thermometers), but family shouldn’t be denied visits. All businesses test for fever before admitting a customer.
Monitor carefully, and shut down again if cases increase.
June Forsyth Kenagy
Albany
