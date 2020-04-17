Mailbag: Visitor restrictions add to tragedy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I know that there's a lot of safety measures that are put into place to keep people from getting sick, especially those people who are in foster homes, elderly care facilities and hospitals. I do understand this, but I have a problem with the visitation restrictions.

OK, let me put it into perspective. A year and a half ago, a very special friend of mine and I were hit by a car in Albany next to the I-5 freeway, by McDonald's. I ended up being hurt slightly by comparison — my femur was broken and my left arm is broken. She ended up in a coma with her leg and arm broken on the right side. She's been in rehab since and is currently in a foster facility here in Oregon.

I feel very, very, very, very upset about not being able to go see her. I think that there should be some exceptions to the rules. I think if there's somebody who shows that they tested negative for the coronavirus that they should be allowed to go see the ones that they love and care about.

People live and work their entire lives to make family and friends so they don't have to die alone. Some of these people are dying alone. I'm not saying my friend is going to die, but I should have the right to go see her if I test negative. Just saying.

Charles Erickson

Albany

