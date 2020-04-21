Mailbag: Vote-by-mail fraud claims ring hollow

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

There is no fraud in vote-by-mail elections, President Trump. Remember your voter fraud committee that had to be disbanded for lack of voter fraud findings? What we do have in vote-by-mail elections is high voter turnout. Something the Republicans lose at. That is what Trump and the Republicans fear. Vote by mail is why Trump is trying to get rid of the Postal Service.

Listen to your ill-educated, ignorant-on-so-many-levels president of the U.S. at his task force meeting April 7, 2020: "You get thousands and thousands of people sitting in somebody's living room signing ballots all over the place," "There's a big difference between somebody that's out of state and does a ballot and everything ... sealed, certified and everything else." I've heard better-argued positions in a sixth-grade debate class. All he left out is "and stuff." Is that the leadership example you want for yourself and your loved ones? Your, and my, children and grandchildren? His arguments are ignorant and bogus. His inhumanity and lack of compassion for all living things is monumental, Messrs. Farmer, Hartman, Cordier, Robinson, Brenan, et al.

I can remember a time when we held our elected officials to a higher standard. A time when even Republicans held to a higher standard at the ballot box. In the words of a deceased Detroit, Michigan, bus driver who died of coronavirus, "Some folks don't care."