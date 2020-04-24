Mailbag: Vote for Albany local option tax

I support renewal of Albany's ambulance, fire and police local option tax. Support for this tax not only maintains our high level of existing emergency and safety services but also our excellent library, parks, recreation and community services. Each of these services is important to our quality of life; and for the most part, they are funded from Albany's general fund. Kindly vote in favor of continuing this tax measure on May 19.
Bob Brown
Albany
