Mailbag:Vote for Sprenger for Linn board

When I moved to Albany over a decade ago, Sherrie Sprenger was one of the first people I met. It didn’t take me long to see that here was a person who loved her community and was working hard to make it even better. Sherrie has been a strong and positive representative in Salem for all of this past decade, lending leadership at the state level with honesty and integrity.

But Sherrie is finishing up her time in the Legislature, coming back home and seeking to continue her service to us as a commissioner on the Linn County Board of Commissioners. More than ever, we need upstanding leaders like Sherrie serving on our behalf, and having her as our commissioner will prove to be a great benefit to all in Linn County. Please vote for Sherrie Sprenger for Linn County commissioner.