Mailbag: Vote Johnson for Linn commissioner

Good morning, Linn County. As we look towards the end of this pandemic where everyone is safe and we can return to work, we can see our county elections are approaching quickly. I would like to talk about the importance of electing people that represent true values within our community. I do not believe in voting for incumbents that have been in the government process for years and have nothing or very little to show for it.

I would like to cast my vote with a person that has strong ties to our community, a person with the drive and determination to work with the people and for the people. A person that knows both the working industry and the business industry of our area. A person that has every intention to do more good for the residents of Linn County. I proudly cast my vote for Kerry Johnson as the next Linn County commissioner.

Kerry Johnson has a lifetime of experience with Linn County and has been involved within our community for countless years. Kerry has a huge amount of experience and will bring new ideas to the table. She is very professional but more importantly ethical and thoughtful. I strongly encourage you to vote for Kerry Johnson as your next Linn County commissioner. Thank you.

Dale Parker

Scio

