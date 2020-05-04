Mailbag: Voting for Johnson in commissioner race

Kerry Johnson would make an excellent commissioner. She has an opinion and is willing to share it. She is a good listener and easy to talk to. In addition, her experience in private business would help her in managing the Linn County business.

She is always very energetic and willing to take on a cause. This is needed to keep Linn County going forward with day-to-day business as well as bigger projects like the reload station that is being worked on. I am voting for Kerry in the upcoming primary.