Mailbag: We have a big job ahead of us

The article “Life is out of balance,” published on Earth Day (April 22), was an outstanding and comprehensive piece outlining our current situation.

This is not surprising, given that it was written by a triumvirate of world-renowned Ph.D.’s.

The authors remind us that we humans are an inherent part of nature when they state “We must restore and reserve ecosystems, which are the natural heritage of humanity and the planet’s lifeline.” They go on to state that “… governments need to protect at least 30% of earth’s terrestrial and marine habitats in the coming decades.”

Going on to inject reality, they state “Rather than piecemeal solutions, we need transformative change in the way society functions and interacts with nature.”

Obviously, in order to meet our monumental challenge, we need to have governmental decision processes that are logical and rationally based on science within a long-range and comprehensive ecological perspective.

What we have instead are federal agencies managed by political hacks with no science or with anti-science backgrounds being guided by a president who is obviously ecologically and scientifically incompetent, and functions within an erratic timeframe of about 24 hours.