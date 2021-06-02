Mailbag: We need a rep who'll work for us

As a taxpaying resident of Oregon House District 23, I think it is fair to demand representation in the Oregon Legislature.
I support the effort to recall Rep. Mike Nearman and replace him with another Republican who will lawfully serve.
Nearman is unfit for the job. In the past, his idea of service to his constituency was to vote no on almost every single issue, regardless of its obvious value, and to make a spectacle of himself by walking out on key votes. At the Dec. 21 special session, his dangerous and adolescent theatrics neutered him politically, leaving our district with no voice as the state prioritizes funding for transportation, agriculture, education, infrastructure and business relief from COVID-19.
HD 23 is full of productive, hardworking and thoughtful people. Let HD 23 be represented in Salem by someone who will work for us, not a failed political showman.
Evelyn Lee
Monroe