Mailbag: We will experience the huge quake

I recently wrote that the new auxiliary gym and auditorium at West Albany High School should have been paused during the times of COVID virus that we live in. Changed my mind. They are no doubt built to earthquake standards, and if — science says when, not if — we get the big one, survivors can shelter in that gym and auditorium.
I was pleased to read awhile back that the Albany police chief said when the big quake happens, it is better that she lives on the town side of the Willamette River than in North Albany. I’m glad someone in Albany besides me is willing to voice the certainty that we will experience the huge subduction zone quake at some point.
Mary Brock
Albany