Mailbag: Wear a mask when going out in public

The COVID-19 virus is transmitted mainly by air. Everybody going out in public should be wearing a face mask. Especially the clerks in grocery stores and Costco. Clerks should also wear gloves and have a sponge at their fingertips dampened with disinfectant which is often used when touching credit cards or money or merchandise. Whenever going out in public, wear a mask. Even a homemade mask with a double layer of T-shirt material is better than nothing, especially for short-term exposure to pathogens.

To increase the efficiency of the mask, spritz the mask with disinfectant spray or a detergent mist and keep the outer layer of the mask damp. This is not a guarantee, nor should it give you false confidence, but is better than no mask. After using, throw your damp mask into the microwave and heat it up until it steams. This will help inactive the virus.

Covid will be really picking up in the next couple of weeks, and this basic respiratory protection is a simple step to help limit the spread. I am amazed at how few people are taking this basic step to protect health. There are lots of how-to videos on the net on how to make a mask. Google DIY Mask. The World Health Organization has publications that are outdated and incorrect about wearing masks. A mask is the first and most important barrier to the COVID virus. I have a 40-year career fighting microbes.