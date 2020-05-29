Mailbag: Wearing masks is essential

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Even though our inept government (and I’m being kind) said masks weren’t necessary a month or so ago (Trump didn’t want to spook the stock market), wearing masks is essential in this corona-virus-plagued universe we are trying to survive in.

All the grocery stores, except one, in this area just suggest we wear masks.

Costco, on the other hand, has the guts to tell their customers they have to wear masks in their warehouse/store.

It is a no-brainer for me. I will shop at Costco.

Polls show it is mostly Trump voters who won’t wear masks. So Trumpers out there: Wear masks.

Business owners are not protecting their front-line workers or their necessary-to-the-bottom-line customers when they allow people in their stores with no masks and who practice very little social distancing.

Mary Brock

Albany

