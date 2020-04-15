Mailbag: What is wrong with Donald Trump?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

There are endless answers to this question, but I have to ask it anyway: What is wrong with Donald Trump?

Navy Capt. Brett Crozier is the commanding officer of our aircraft carrier, the USS Theodore Roosevelt. Over concern for both his mission and his crew he blew the whistle about the breakout of the coronavirus aboard his ship. Apparently his concerns had gone ignored by the chain of command. Hard to tell if that was out of national security concerns or political reasons.

That’s just one of the enigmas about the Trump Administration. However, if I were a betting man, politics and reelection would be my bet.

Capt. Crozier was fired April 2 for “loss of confidence.” That’s what happens in the Trump Administration: People do the right thing and then get fired.

Bob Wynhausen

Lebanon

