Mailbag: Who will pay for COVID treatment?

In this pandemic, who will pay the bills for people needing treatment for the coronavirus? It’s complicated.

The 28 million Americans who are uninsured may receive relief from the federal government, but that is far from assured. Several insurance companies have pledged to shield patients from some expenses, but not all expenses, and patients may still experience the pain of surprise bills if, say, the emergency room doctor who treats you when you show up sick at the hospital is out of your network.

People on Medicare and Medicaid should be fine, at least from a financial point of view. The last fact above makes me wonder what the current crisis would look like under a publicly funded, universal health care system.

The uninsured would be all right by virtue of no longer existing. They would be joined by those currently on private health insurance in a single-risk pool that contained everyone.

Arranging for coronavirus treatment to be covered would be simple. Our political leaders would tell the public entity administering universal health care to do so (as they have for Medicare and Medicaid) and Congress (or the Oregon legislature for a state-based system) would allocate whatever funds were needed to that public entity.