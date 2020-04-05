Mailbag: Why close McDonald Forest?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Before I complain about the closing of the trails in McDonald-Dunn forest, I’d like to hear from those who made that decision, and have them explain why they can’t do what many local areas and county parks have done to stay open (for which the community is grateful).

They have taped off the common-use areas (like playground equipment, of which McDonald Forest has none), and used signage, reminding everyone to maintain social distancing.

But if we are in this for a long time, as it appears, the smaller local areas will soon be overtaxed, while just to the north is a much bigger space, riddled with trails, that has multiple well-defined (and limited) parking areas separated by, in some cases, considerable distance, and has several dozen more non-motorized entrance points.

In other words, the McDonald-Dunn area is perfectly suited for the social distancing that we are working to maintain, while allowing people to maintain their physical and mental health — other things the governor encouraged us to do. Remaining open would have been (and still can be) a great way to regain some community goodwill that was lost during the old-growth logging debacle. So what’s up?

David Reinert

Corvallis

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0