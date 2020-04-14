Mailbag: Why is access to landfill limited?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I loaded my truck with a load of garbage and headed for the only place in my area I can dump, the Coffin Butte Landfill, which must have some monopoly or contract with Benton County.

This was Thursday, April 2. I pull up and instead of asking me what county I live in, they ask if I have an account. I said no. They then told me that they are no longer allowing the public daily access due to the coronavirus. The only days they will allow the public are Tuesdays and Saturdays.

When I asked why a landfill with germs just about everywhere was not conducting business, they just yelled, “For our safety.” I would like to note that the employees were not wearing gloves, nor did they have masks on. This is not a proper way to operate an essential business. They are essential. It is a sanitation issue to not allow the public to access the dump regularly.

If these employees are concerned about catching the virus from 12 feet away in an open-air, outdoor booth, what does that say about our men and women in grocery stores, or our bank tellers? Everyone is handling cash, and this facility’s lack of protective masks and gloves is no excuse to refuse service to the public.