Mailbag: Will red voters decrease by fall?

Sooooo … Just to clarify, it is widely known that Trump Republican governors have resisted implementing many things regarding social distancing in their states.
Therefore, are these Republican states going to have an increased chance of exponentially increased deaths of their generally small-town rural Republican voters? Next, balance this with the fact that some of the larger cities in some of these red states have blue mayors who have already implemented a stricter framework of social distancing for their blue populations.
Concluding, is it theoretically possible there could be a relative decrease of red voters in some of these red states this November?
Grant Roberts
Corvallis
