Oregon adds 14 COVID-19 deaths; tops 300 mark

Fourteen new fatalities linked to COVID-19 brought the state’s death toll total to 303 on Tuesday, the Oregon Health Authority reported.

The state added 342 confirmed and presumptive cases, bringing the total to 17,416.

None of the deaths were Linn or Benton county residents, but Linn County added five positive cases, bringing its total to 229 with 10 deaths, and Benton County added three, bringing its total to 138 with six deaths.

Other county totals were: Clackamas, 15; Clatsop, 3; Coos, 3; Crook, 2; Curry, 1; Deschutes, 7; Douglas, 2; Harney, 1; Jackson, 10; Jefferson, 9; Josephine, 9; Klamath, 2; Lane, 6; Linn, 5; Malheur, 15; Marion, 40; Morrow, 7; Multnomah, 74; Polk, 13; Umatilla, 75; Washington, 31; and Yamhill, 9.

“As we surpass 300 deaths related to COVID-19, including the 14 deaths reported today, I wish to extend sincere condolences on behalf of everyone at OHA to the families who have lost a loved one to this disease,” OHA Director Patrick Allen said. “It is a stark reminder of the work all Oregonians need to do to bring this pandemic under control. Together we can slow this disease and prevent this terrible loss of life.”

Recent deaths included: