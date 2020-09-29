Oregon adds 8 deaths, 299 new COVID-19 cases

Underlying conditions were factors in nearly all of the new deaths, including: a 96-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Sept. 9 and died on Sept. 17 in her residence; a 95-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 3 and died on Sept. 3 in her residence; an 81-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Aug. 31 and died on Sept. 20 in his residence; a 67-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Sept. 9 and died on Sept. 27 at St. Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise, Idaho; a 68-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Sept. 5 and died on Sept. 25 at St. Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise, Idaho; a 60-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on July 30 and died on Aug. 18 at Salem Hospital; a 57-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Aug.19 and died on Sept. 11 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center; a 66-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 10 and died on Sept. 22 at Portland Adventist Medical Center.