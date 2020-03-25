Oregon Jamboree still on for July 31-Aug. 2

SWEET HOME — The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has shut down schools and businesses around the world, but not the annual Oregon Jamboree country music festival scheduled for July 31-Aug. 2.

It's still alive and kickin', according to director Robert Shamek.

At least for now, although Gov. Kate Brown has issued an executive order banning all mass gatherings statewide.

“No artists have cancelled and we are going to evaluate things and make another report on June 1,” Shamek said. “As of now, we’re going ahead as planned and our partners are doing the same thing.”

Shamek said the Jamboree — which is held on a sports field behind Sweet Home High School and in Sankey Park — is going to continue to sell tickets, adding that sales have been solid.

“Sales have slowed down the last two weeks, but sales have been phenomenal,” Shamek said. “We are almost sold out of our 2,400 reserved seats and there aren’t many of our 600 premiere seats left.”

Nearly 2,500 of 3,000 campsites have already been reserved, Shamek said.

Three-day passes range in price from $160 to $295 for adults.