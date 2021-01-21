Oregon Legislature opens on a quiet note

Boshart Davis said making the project even more difficult is that Census Bureau information is not yet available.

She has introduced House Bill 2247, which would allow counties to waive fines and fees assessed on late property tax payments due to the economic effects of the pandemic and the wildfires in the Santiam Canyon.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Boshart Davis said she thinks the Capitol should be opened up to the public.

“We can figure this out,” Boshart Davis said. “On the other hand, having much more availability on the Internet through Zoom and other videos also offers opportunities for more involvement from rural areas.”

Sen. Fred Girod, R-District 9, will lead the GOP caucus. He is co-chair of the Joint Committee on Ways and Means subcommittee on Capital Construction; vice chair of the Senate Committee on Rules; co-vice chair of the Joint Committee on Ways and Means; and will be an alternate on the Senate Committee on Conduct.

Girod understands how devastating the wildfires were, since he and his wife, Lori, lost the Mill City home overlooking the North Santiam River that his parents built in the 1960s.

He is concerned that other parts of the state, such as Southern Oregon, have gotten recovery assistance well ahead of the canyon area.