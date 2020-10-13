Oregon marks 605 COVID-19 deaths

Nearly all of those who died had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s new deaths were: an 83-year-old man in Yamhill County who tested positive on Sept. 21 and died on Oct. 5 in his residence; an 89-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 30 and died on Oct. 12 at Adventis Health Portland; a 75-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 1 and died on Oct. 9 in her residence; a 90-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Oct. 10 and died on Oct. 11; a 91-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Sept. 7 and died on Sept. 18 in his residence; an 81-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 1 and died on Oct. 10 at Providence Portland Medical Center.

Friday, Gov. Kate Brown added Umatilla County to the COVID-19 Watch List. It had been removed from the list on Sept. 18. It was the first time a county has removed then added a county back to the list, Brown said.

Benton County, as well as Clatsop and Malheur counties, were already on the list.

Counties are placed on the Watch List when COVID-19 cases are spreading quickly and county health officials cannot trace them to specific sources.