Oregon sees 191 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Oregon added 191 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

There were no new deaths, with the number steady at 192.

No new cases were found in Linn and Benton counties. The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Multnomah, 44; Washington, 42; Clackamas, 25; Umatilla and Union, 19 each; Marion, 17; Klamath, 7; Wasco, 4; Deschutes, Jefferson, Malheur, 2 each; Coos, Hood River, Jackson, Lane, Polk, Tillamook, 1 each.

Linn County has had 129 cases and nine deaths and Benton County has had 68 cases and five deaths.

Also Tuesday, the Oregon Health Authority announced that Oregon counties have 500 people trained as investigators and COVID-19 tracers.

The OHA also has about 100 staff members who can assist counties with investigations and contact tracing.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday announced the state will enforce mandatory face mask rules when people leave their homes.

His actions came after the state saw an uptick in new COVID-19 cases. The rule will go into effect on Friday. A violation could result in a misdemeanor charge.