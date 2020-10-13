Oregon tops 600 COVID-19 deaths

Oregon’s death toll associated with COVID-19 has topped 600, officials from the Oregon Health Authority said Tuesday.
Six new deaths brought the total to 605 statewide.
“Today we surpassed 600 reported COVID-19 deaths, marking an unhappy milestone for all Oregonians,” said OHA Director Patrick Allen. “At OHA we note each COVID-19-related death with great sadness. Our thoughts go out to the families and loved ones of those we have lost.”
There also were 321 newly confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 37,780.
Linn County had another double-digit day in terms of new cases, with 20. In the past week, Linn County’s daily totals have been in double digits each day except Monday, when there were seven cases.
Linn County has had 699 positive cases and 14 deaths.
Benton County also went into double digits with 10 cases on Tuesday, giving it a total of 392 positive cases and six deaths.
Other county tallies for Tuesday are: Clackamas, 37; Clatsop, 5; Columbia, 1; Crook, 1; Curry, 4; Deschutes, 2; Douglas, 1; Jackson, 13; Jefferson, 1; Josephine, 3; Klamath, 5; Lake, 1; Lane, 39; Lincoln, 5; Malheur, 14; Marion, 35; Multnomah, 45; Polk, 3; Tillamook, 1; Umatilla, 11; Union, 2; Wasco, 1; Washington, 50; and Yamhill, 11.
Nearly all of those who died had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s most recent deaths were: an 83-year-old man in Yamhill County who tested positive on Sept. 21 and died on Oct. 5 in his residence; an 89-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 30 and died on Oct. 12 at Adventist Health Portland; a 75-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 1 and died on Oct. 9 in her residence; a 90-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Oct. 10 and died on Oct. 11; a 91-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Sept. 7 and died on Sept. 18 in his residence; and an 81-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 1 and died on Oct. 10 at Providence Portland Medical Center.
Friday, Gov. Kate Brown added Umatilla County to the COVID-19 watch list. It had been removed from the list on Sept. 18. It was the first time a county has been removed and then added back to the list.
Benton County was already on the list, as are Clatsop and Malheur counties.
Counties are placed on the watch list when COVID-19 cases are spreading quickly and county health officials cannot trace them to specific sources.
Markers include when there is a sporadic case rate of 50 or more per 100,000 people in the last two weeks and more than five sporadic cases in two weeks. Sporadic means the cases cannot be traced to a source.
Counties remain on the watch list for a minimum of three weeks and stay there until their sporadic case rate drops below the thresholds.
Counties on the watch list can receive more assistance from the Oregon Health Authority in areas of communication, technical assistance and resources such as epidemiological support, case investigation and contact tracing.
Contact Linn County reporter Alex Paul at 541-812-6114.
