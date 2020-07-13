OSU professor Christopher Stout: Black Lives Matter bringing change for racial equality

The story of Black Lives Matter really started, Christopher Stout says, with the 2008 election of U.S. President Barack Obama.
It was a “watershed moment in American history,” but one that was followed by both steps backward and forward in the fight for racial equality.
Stout, an associate professor in the Oregon State University School of Public Policy, talked Monday evening during a virtual OSU Science Pub event about how the Black Lives Matter Movement has not just influenced attitudes and behaviors but also led to policy changes.
The movement has come to the national spotlight in recent months after the killing of Blacks led to protests across the country.
Stout, also an author who teaches courses on the American political system and presidential and congressional politics, said it interests him why the movement is so prevalent now and wasn’t in the past. He showed short videos of the 1991 beating of Rodney King in Los Angeles and the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
“We’re just seeing a movement against police brutality that’s sustainable,” Stout said. “There’s always been a movement, but one that’s captured America’s attention that’s actually led to change really hasn’t happened until the last five years.”
The BLM hashtag became popular in 2013 when George Zimmerman was acquitted in the death of Trayvon Martin. The movement and hashtag gained more traction in August 2014 with the police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.
Recent events have led to an estimated 26 million people involved in protesting, far exceeding the women’s marches in 2017-2018 estimated at 10 million, Stout said.
In a video clip of a 2016 interview, Obama said race relations were better then than in the past because technology was helping bring attention to the problems.
“The fact that these are being surfaced means we can solve them,” he said.
Stout said public opinion has changed about racial policy, and Black Lives Matter has changed the behavior of politicians.
He pointed to money taken out of the New York City police budget to focus on social services, bans on choke holds in Louisville, an overhaul of the Minneapolis police force and other changes brought on by government officials.
Results of the upcoming November election, Stout says, will have an impact on racial policy going forward.
“Whether Black Lives Matter will have meaningful change it will be interesting to see. Obviously racial attitudes have changed now,” Stout said. “Regardless of what happens next it’s hard to deny that Black Lives Matter has changed the course of American history in particular to regards to racial equality.”
Roughly 500 people signed up to view Monday’s free event via several online channels.
Stout is the author of two recent books: “Bringing Race Back In: Black Politicians, Deracialization, and Voting Behavior in the Age of Obama” and “The Case for Identity Politics: Polarization, Demographic Change, and Racial Appeals.”
On his personal website, he lists his research interests as racial and ethnic politics, gender and politics, political behavior, representation and Congress.
