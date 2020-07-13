OSU professor Christopher Stout: Black Lives Matter bringing change for racial equality

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The story of Black Lives Matter really started, Christopher Stout says, with the 2008 election of U.S. President Barack Obama.

It was a “watershed moment in American history,” but one that was followed by both steps backward and forward in the fight for racial equality.

Stout, an associate professor in the Oregon State University School of Public Policy, talked Monday evening during a virtual OSU Science Pub event about how the Black Lives Matter Movement has not just influenced attitudes and behaviors but also led to policy changes.

The movement has come to the national spotlight in recent months after the killing of Blacks led to protests across the country.

Stout, also an author who teaches courses on the American political system and presidential and congressional politics, said it interests him why the movement is so prevalent now and wasn’t in the past. He showed short videos of the 1991 beating of Rodney King in Los Angeles and the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“We’re just seeing a movement against police brutality that’s sustainable,” Stout said. “There’s always been a movement, but one that’s captured America’s attention that’s actually led to change really hasn’t happened until the last five years.”