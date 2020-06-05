OSU, Benton County leaders weigh in on pandemic fears over upcoming fall semester

Oregon State University officials are still ironing out what campus life will look like when students return in the fall.
In the meantime, to help with navigating the coronavirus-laden jargon the university has used so far — like an overall “low-density presence” of people or a “mixed-modality approach” to welcoming back pupils alongside faculty and staff — Zoom forums were offered by campus leaders on Wednesday and Thursday evenings to anyone with questions.
“Hopefully we can clear up any of the apprehensions and concerns many of you understandably have,” said President Ed Ray in Wednesday’s meeting. “We want to make it clear, our first priority is public health.”
Ray was joined by university spokesman Steve Clark, Provost Ed Feser and COVID-19 Response Coordinator Dan Larson for an explanation of logistics, while Benton County Health Department Interim Co-Director Charlie Fautin and epidemiologist Peter Banwarth added a scientific angle to OSU’s strategy.
“Since the beginning of this particular incident and emergency, we've been in nearly daily contact between my office and OSU's administration and authorities,” Fautin said. “That's no exaggeration.”
The discussion Wednesday revolved around two main concerns: how the pandemic will affect student education and livelihood.
Classes?
The short answer is that no one knows for sure how OSU will resume instruction. More likely than not, the university will reinstate in-person classes in phases.
“We've talked about reopening,” Ray said, “but we haven't said what, if anything, would be in person, what, if anything, would be a mix of remote and in person (and) what would be done in only a remote way.”
Larson said classroom capacities could be down by half when the school year begins.
“We've analyzed our classrooms to determine what type of density we can have while still providing that bubble of space for each of the individuals,” he said. “We want to make sure that there is physical distance between students and their instructors (and) their lab techs.”
Ray noted that Governor Kate Brown’s executive orders and national health guidelines could change OSU’s trajectory at any moment.
“We're not simply going to open things up and see how it works out,” he said. “We're going to be very measured and very careful in what we do.”
Banwarth pointed to the university’s TRACE-COVID-19 study and wastewater testing in cities like Albany, Corvallis and Bend as efforts that demonstrate the state’s focus on flattening of the curve. He’s hoping there will be a continued capacity for the critical need to test any symptomatic students and staff too.
“If we can keep a close eye on how many cases there may or may not be among the OSU community, we will have far more information than the average community in terms of how it may be affecting all of us here,” he said.
Feser said the university is preparing its classroom strategy accordingly and has already begun outfitting instructors with webcasting technology in case they need to continue offering a “hybrid” approach.
“One might imagine a very high complement of remote-based instruction in the fall,” he said, “and if conditions permit with COVID-19, expanding the face-to-face component of that mixed modality model over the winter term and the spring term, etc., again could be adjusted the other direction depending on how health conditions evolve.”
Fautin added that he doesn’t anticipate area residents having to resort to near-lockdown tactics because of how proactively the university and mid-valley handled stay-home orders months ago.
“The national criteria that are used to measure the health of localities consistently show Corvallis and Benton County to be the very healthiest places to live in Oregon and among the healthiest in the United States,” he said. “And that is largely because of, and not in spite of, OSU.”
As for students who fulfilled their requirements and are still craving a graduation ceremony to celebrate, OSU is still considering a delayed ceremony.
“Commencement is something we all were looking forward to,” Ray said. “We have a general idea (that) we would like to try some kind of modified, in-person commencement maybe sometime during fall or at the end of fall quarter. But, again, that's going to be conditioned by the realities that we have to manage.”
College life?
“Grab your keys, backpack and mask and make sure we're just staying clean, however that is possible,” said Rachel Josephson, former president of the Associated Students of Oregon State University.
The near-future of extra-curricular and residential matters (that make college, well, college) looks bleak due to a continued need for physical distancing. Josephson said this will create huge changes in the college experience.
But she urged incoming Beavers to remember they are “far beyond just young people going to school.”
“The only way we will get closer to that is if we follow strict public guidelines and we really commit to them,” Josephson said. “We have families — some have kids, take care of grandparents. We're workers. We have to be respecting ourselves and others and hold ourselves accountable so we can be safe and everyone around us is safe, too.”
Fautin said the local area typically benefits from the influx of people OSU provides, but now is a time to be cautious.
“The dynamism — the fullness of life and of culture, the diversity — that OSU brings to our area is a real strength and an asset to health,” Fautin said. “And so trying to maintain a strong and vibrant community during this type of lockdown is a big challenge.”
Larson agreed it is” important we get back to the vibrant engagement” of a typical school year responsibly, and those plans — including athletics — are still being worked out.
Feser said he remains hopeful that students can still find enjoyment at OSU despite the restrictions.
“I think right now I'm optimistic that students could … begin the fall term and have a good experience,” he said. “Not as full an experience as we would have under normal conditions, but a good, strong start to their academic career.”
To accomplish this, Feser said, a community-based approach is necessary to ensure the health of locals.
“We expect much more will be learned over the next three to four months before we would be at some level of increased face-to-face activity here at the Corvallis campus,” he said. “The aim is to gradually increase the on-site research, engagement and activities safely.”
Density issue
But, he said, that requires a “substantially reduced density of people on the campus,” a goal that may be met by continuing virtual instruction, among other things.
That could be hard for those who need more help getting acclimated to a college environment: freshmen, transfers, first-generation students and underrepresented groups. Feser stressed that, although facetime will be limited, it will be prioritized, while remote interactions will be treated as complimentary.
“One of the things we're really mindful of is the importance of the first year experience,” Feser said. “So we're striving in the mix modality model to provide all the transfer students to engage faculty and peers in study and co-curricular and extra curricular activities with physical distancing with the adherence to public health guidelines.”
Then there’s the uncertainty of what to do about international and out-of-state students. Ray said a fear is that students will be unable to return and will drop out or have to transfer to community colleges in the meantime.
“We're not sure if the international students can come back, or on a delayed basis,” Ray said. “Maybe it will be in-person later in the quarter. Matters are very much up in the air. That's why we're trying to give people signals on our reopening effort, but we're really handicapped by a lot of unanswered questions.”
For the students who do return to campus, there are concerns about whether sleeping and food arrangements are safe.
“We will have our residence halls and cafeterias open,” Larson said. “We will make modifications … recognizing that congregate living environments may present challenges for some students and we want them to know they have options available to them.”
Some steps, according to Clark, include reducing triple bedrooms to doubles. Others could include giving local students the option to stay home or starting delivery services on campus.
As far as coronavirus prevention is concerned, there will be quarantine zones set up on campus for people suspected of having the virus or COVID-19, and the university hopes to conduct routine testing as well as monitor wastewater from dorms to ensure there aren’t any potential hotspots.
“For students we want to make sure if they're symptomatic but can still maintain studies … they're continuing to progress in their academic program,” Larson said. “We will operate under a certain amount of square footage per student, and we're waiting on guidance from the Oregon public health authority to see what that looks like.”
Fautin still cautioned that, in the midst of this pandemic, there remains no surefire way to mitigate every risk.
“From an epidemiological point of view,” he said, “without a vaccine and without a proven therapeutic mechanism, we're all really globally kind of at the mercy of this virus.”
