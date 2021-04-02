 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OSU's Jane Lubchenco joins Biden administration in climate post
0 comments
breaking top story

OSU's Jane Lubchenco joins Biden administration in climate post

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Many people are working remotely in the mid-valley, including someone in Corvallis who is helping President Joe Biden make decisions on climate and the environment as a member of his administration.

Jane Lubchenco, a distinguished professor at Oregon State University with a long list of professional accomplishments, added another big item when she became the first deputy director for climate and environment in U.S. history on March 19.

“I am thrilled and excited to have the opportunity to work for a president who values science and is focused squarely on tackling COVID and climate change, accelerating economic recovery and paying special attention to environmental justice,” Lubchenco said.

Allergy experts say rising temperatures and air pollution have led to longer growing seasons that start earlier.

While Lubchenco, who served as undersecretary of commerce and administrator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in the Obama administration, said she was excited about the appointment, she knows she’s getting started during a busy time.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“There are so many crises that are affecting working families, and there are multiple opportunities to solve more than one crisis at once,” Lubchenco said.

When asked about pressing issues and goals, she cited some examples that hit close to Corvallis.

“The climate crisis affects our lives in so many ways like the extreme weather like we’ve seen here in Corvallis,” Lubchenco said. “Our recent ice storm or the wildfires that displaced so many Oregonians and gave us the worst air pollution in the world. The climate also affects not only our health and our well-being, but the economy.”

Lubchenco had a hand in the formation of the TRACE program at OSU, a groundbreaking initiative measuring community prevalence of COVID-19 in various locales throughout Oregon by administering COVID-19 tests and monitoring wastewater.

As much as a university news release about Lubchenco being “on loan” to the Biden administration acknowledged her prominence at OSU and within the scienctific community at large, the announcement from the White House heralded her arrival in the newly created role.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to partner with Dr. Lubchenco to work toward an equitable future that is prosperous and sustainable for all,” Alondra Nelson, White House deputy director for science and society, said in the government news release.

Jane Lubchenco

Jane Lubchenco 

 Joy Leighton

K. Rambo can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or k.rambo@lee.net. Follow on Twitter via @k_rambo_.

THE LUBCHENCO FILE

Age: 73

Hometown: Denver

Residence: Corvallis

Education: bachelor's in biology from Colorado College, 1969; master's in zoology from University of Washington, 1971; doctorate in marine ecology from Harvard University, 1975.

Doctoral thesis: Her dissertation dealt with the population and community ecology of rocky sea shores in New England, in particular the role of herbivores, competition among seaweeds, and seaweed defenses against grazers.

Teaching career: Harvard, Oregon State University

Other career stops: Administrator for NOAA and undersecretary of Commerce for oceans and the atmosphere in the Obama administration.

New post: Deputy director for climate and the environment in the Biden administration

Awards, honors: MacArthur "genius" grant winner in 1993; has more than 20 honorary doctorates

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Man rams car into Capitol barrier, officer killed

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News