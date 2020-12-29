Outgoing Linn County Commissioner Will Tucker kept promise to help all

In 2001, Tucker left HP to work with a private company in Corvallis, but after the 9-11 attack, the company folded. Tucker became a realtor.

All the while, he was active in community and government activities such as serving on the county Budget Committee, Parks Board and Planning Commission. His community work ranged from CASA and CARDV to the United Way Board and nine years on the Lacomb School District Board of Education.

He ran unsuccessfully for the Oregon House of Representatives and then ran for his friend and judo instructor Cliff Wooten’s old seat on the Linn County Board of Commissioners in 2008.

His life has been a whirlwind since.

“My goal has been to find solutions and look for our commonalities rather than fight with people,” Tucker said. “To some people, collaboration and cooperation are dirty words. Not to me.”

Tucker said his political platform has been to be accessible to everyone and to make things happen.

He has learned that being accessible is possible — even though it can be taxing — but making things happen can take many years in government time.

