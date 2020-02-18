Pain science topic of Wednesday meeting

Anesthesiologist Dr. Kevin Cuccaro of Corvallis will be the guest speaker at the Oregon Pain Science Alliance meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, at the Therapeutics Associates Mid-Valley Physical Therapy Clinic, 1325 Waverly Drive SE.

The meeting is free and open to the public.

Dr. Cuccaro will talk about what he calls the the triangle of pain: emotion, cognition, sensation and ways to mitigate pain without the use of pharmaceuticals. Cuccaro said his goal is to help people understand why they hurt, what keeps people in pain and offer therapeutic solutions on how to get better in a holistic way.

Dr. Cuccaro is a graduate of the Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed a fellowship in pain medicine at the University of Michigan and was an associate program director of the Naval Medical Center San Diego’s Pain Medicine Fellowship program.

He will be joined by Tom Corr, who will talk about how he his health has improved and back pain subsided in the last three years after a 45-year history of medical issues though physical therapy programs.

Corr is president of the Oregon Pain Science Alliance Society. He said it is a mixture of healthcare professionals from many disciplines and non-professionals.

The Oregon Pain Science Alliance /Mid-Valley Pain Science Alliance annual membership conference will be held from 12-5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Big Town Hero meeting room at 327 SW 2nd Ave.

