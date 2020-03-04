PCC's Lisa Avery named to succeed Greg Hamann at LBCC helm

The Sylvania Campus budget is about $94 million, plus bond support. The 122-acre campus includes 14 buildings with some 1 million square feet of space.

Avery is a proponent of strategic partnerships and has testified on behalf of the Community College Support Fund, Applied Baccalaureate Programs, the Community College Transfer Bill and capital projects.

She serves on numerous national community college committees.

Before coming to Portland Community College, Avery was vice provost of strategic partnerships at the Community Colleges of Spokane and was a professor at Eastern Washington University.

A native of LaPorte, Indiana, Avery earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Ball State University and a master’s and doctoral degrees in social work from the University of Chicago.

“I am deeply honored to become part of the Linn-Benton Community College family,” Avery said. “I am proud to help carry on many great LBCC traditions, innovations and student success gains, while working with the board, faculty and staff to envision the road ahead in order to continue serving the communities across Linn and Benton counties.”