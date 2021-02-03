Philomath teen aiming high

“We have a small flight simulator, which will help students keep costs down,” Hester said. “Major airlines use simulators all of the time.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The family will have a Cessna 172 airplane and a twin-engine Cessna 310 available for trainees.

“It will cost about $11,000 to prepare for a license,” Hester said. “It requires a minimum of 40 hours of flight time, but really it should be in the 60-hour range. If someone were committed, they could work at it every day and get their license in a week, but most people will go up two or three times a week and it will take a couple months or so.”

Hester said he has always wanted to teach other people to fly.

“I admire my instructors so much,” he said. “It’s important to know when to teach and when to turn the plane over to the student and let them do it themselves.”

Hester also believes virtually all plane crashes can be avoided with proper preparation and paying attention to signs leading up to the crash.

“It’s about making the right decisions and knowing your aircraft’s limits,” Hester said.

Hester said there are many people in the mid-valley who would like to learn how to fly an airplane.