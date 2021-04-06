Polite, professional, prepared: New Benton County sheriff setting the expectation

“Polite, professional and prepared.”

Those are the words new Benton County Sheriff Jefri Van Arsdall said are at the heart of his leadership style and how he expects personnel within his office to conduct themselves. Van Arsdall, sworn in on March 15, said he has high expectations for how his deputies treat the public.

“We are entrusted with a heavy lift for our community,” Van Arsdall said. “With that comes a lot of responsibility, and that’s one of the things that drew me to this profession.”

Van Arsdall said he takes the public service portion of the job to heart and wants people in Benton County to know he welcomes feedback, recommendations, transparency and accountability. Personnel within a publicly funded office should never forget who they work for, he said. He doesn’t see it being an issue in the office he leads as interim sheriff, regularly complimenting the character of Benton County Sheriff’s Office personnel.