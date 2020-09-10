Post 51 plans 9/11 memorial

Return to homepage ×
LEBANON — American Legion Santiam Post 51 will host a 9/11 memorial service at 11 a.m. Friday at the post’s flag pole, 480 S. Main St.
Guest speaker will be American Legion State Commander Steve Adams.
The ceremony will be conducted by the Post 51 Honor Guard.
