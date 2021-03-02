Program offers mind, body healing for cancer survivors

“The mind body medicine model incorporates evidence-based practices from Western and Eastern cultures, as well as weaving in ancient wisdom from Indigenous people,” Looney said.

Looney said groups are composed of 10 to 12 people and typically last from eight to 12 weeks. The Transformation Cancer Support Group uses topical readings from Gordon’s new book to anchor the concepts and explain the self-care tools.

“In the group, I invite people to try a variety of techniques; it’s amazing to see people blossom,” Looney said.

In the book’s preface, Gordon reflects on the current worldwide COVID-19 pandemic: “The lessons that trauma teaches can make us more healthy and whole, wiser and stronger than we have ever been, kinder and more committed to creating a world in which we can for ourselves and love one another.”

The goal is to promote healing and make connections in a safe and confidential space.

"As people work on themselves,” Looney said, “they become aware of their individual situation, recognizing what traumatizes them. Everyone works at their own pace; no one is ever pushed beyond their comfort zone.”