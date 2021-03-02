Program offers mind, body healing for cancer survivors

Cancer survivors in Linn and Benton counties have been on a healing journey together for several weeks, learning how to deal with the trauma that surrounds their disease.
As members of the Transformation Cancer Support Group led by J. Anna Looney, Ph.D., the participants engage in discussions and experiences with self-care tools taken from “Transforming Trauma: The Path to Hope and Healing” by James Gordon, MD.
Looney, a certified facilitator for The Center for Mind Body Medicine and founder of Insight Journeys LLC, has been offering mind body medicine groups in Oregon since 2018.
This 14-week Cancer Survivors Support Group is a new offering, in partnership with Samaritan Cancer Resource Center. Looney said Stephanie Hagerty, ambassador for the Cancer Resource Center, has been instrumental in creating this new support group.
“This program empowers people to take care of their health and well-being,” Looney said. Recognizing that trauma comes to all of us, whether from a cancer diagnosis or from war, natural disasters, crime or death of a loved one, humans can begin to find healing, balance and peace when they recognize the personal power they have to live happier lives.
“Having cancer is a traumatic life event that impacts not only the person but their family and friends,” Looney said.
“The mind body medicine model incorporates evidence-based practices from Western and Eastern cultures, as well as weaving in ancient wisdom from Indigenous people,” Looney said.
Looney said groups are composed of 10 to 12 people and typically last from eight to 12 weeks. The Transformation Cancer Support Group uses topical readings from Gordon’s new book to anchor the concepts and explain the self-care tools.
“In the group, I invite people to try a variety of techniques; it’s amazing to see people blossom,” Looney said.
In the book’s preface, Gordon reflects on the current worldwide COVID-19 pandemic: “The lessons that trauma teaches can make us more healthy and whole, wiser and stronger than we have ever been, kinder and more committed to creating a world in which we can for ourselves and love one another.”
The goal is to promote healing and make connections in a safe and confidential space.
"As people work on themselves,” Looney said, “they become aware of their individual situation, recognizing what traumatizes them. Everyone works at their own pace; no one is ever pushed beyond their comfort zone.”
The current Cancer Support Group has included topics such as, “Quieting the Mind, Body and Spirit,” “Embracing Hope” and “All Emotions Are Innocent.”
Upcoming themes will include “Mindful Eating and Trauma Healing Diet,” “Nutrition: Recipes for Health and Healing” and "Connections That Sustain Us.”
The program runs through April 15, and Looney said future programs will be held. Any cancer survivors who are interested in future sessions can contact the Samaritan Cancer Resource Centers at 541-812-5880.
Beginning March 10, Looney will offer a new training, “Mind Body Medicine Self-Care Skills,” that will be held on Zoom from 3-5 p.m. on Wednesdays until April 28.
This program is designed to help people of all ages decrease feelings of depression, stress and hopelessness while “increasing well-being, balance, connection and joy.”
The program is limited to 10 people and will use both ancient and modern remedies for isolation and disconnection from self and others.
Registration is $200 with a sliding fee scale option.
To inquire or enroll, email CMBMannalooney@gmail.com or call 609-468-2270.
Contact Linn County reporter Alex Paul at 541-812-6114.