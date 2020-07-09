Public Safely Log (July 9)

ALBANY POLICE
Assault – Monday, Crystal Juarez-Nunez, 22, was charged with fourth-degree assault in the 200 block of Jackson St. She reportedly punched a 22-year-old man in the face and bit him. She was lodged at the Linn County Jail.
Assault – Tuesday, Dustin Levi Brummett, 39, was charged with fourth-degree felony assault after allegedly striking his girlfriend in the eye in the 600 block of Waverly. He was lodged at the Linn County Jail.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Missing boat — About 4:36 p.m. Wednesday, a caller in the 32000 block of Brewster Road, Lebanon, reported that a row boat had been taken from a barn. A barn door was also damaged.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Attempted criminal mistreatment — From Wednesday afternoon. Jonathan Aaron Bellegante, 36, of Albany, was charged with attempted first-degree criminal mistreatment, attempted third-degree assault and attempted fourth-degree assault. All of the charges were labeled as domestic violence. The crimes allegedly occurred on Monday and the Albany Police Department investigated the case.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!