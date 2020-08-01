Public Safety Aug. 1

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Sweet tooth — About 7:41 a.m. Thursday, a caller at the Dollar General store in Harrisburg reported that a man had taken a case with 36 Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. Suspect’s vehicle was located near Halsey and a 36-year-old Springfield resident was trespassed for life.

Theft from vehicle — About 8:54 a.m. Thursday, a caller in the 30000 block of Peoria Road reported that about $2,000 in items including two purses, clothes and sunglasses were taken from a vehicle that was parked at Peoria Park, Shedd.

Missing generator — About 9:20 a.m. Thursday, a caller in the 32000 block of Mallard Ave., Tangent, reported that overnight someone stole a generator, cans and keys valued at $425.

Vehicle damaged — About 5:41 p.m. Thursday, a caller in the 44000 block of Quartzville Road, Foster, reported that someone entered his vehicle while it was parked along Quartzville Road, took $325 worth of items and caused about $1,000 damage.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0