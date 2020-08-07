Public Safety Aug. 7

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Albany Police

Assault — About 9:07 p.m. Wednesday, Jacob Tyler Ellingsen, 36, was arrested at a residence in the 900 block of Belmont on five warrants, including fourth-degree assault, and lodged at the Linn County Jail.

Burglary — About 2:19 p.m. Wednesday, Blaze Lavern McCormick, 47, was charged with first-degree burglary, including the theft of a raft, and was lodged at the Linn County Jail.

Linn County Sheriff

Missing bike — About 11:14 a.m. Wednesday, a caller in the 44000 block of Quartzville Drive reported a Kona brand bicycle valued at $1,000 was stolen at Sunnyside Campground.

Dog food stolen — About 3:13 p.m. Wednesday, a caller in the 39000 block of Golden Valley Drive, Lebanon, reported that someone took $350 worth of dog food from inside a closed driveway gate.

Counterfeit money — About 6:06 p.m. Wednesday, a caller in the 100 block of West Halsey Street reported that he received $10,000 in counterfeit money as payment for a vehicle.