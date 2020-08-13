Public Safety August 13

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Stolen trailer — About 9:44 a.m. Tuesday, a caller in the 31000 block of Berlin Road reported he purchased a trailer for $2,800 and, when he tried to register it, learned it was stolen.
Fire — About 3:53 p.m. Tuesday, an unattended campfire in the 25000 block of West Brush Creek Road escaped and grew into a 1-acre fire. The Oregon Department of Forestry and U.S. Forest Service firefighters extinguished the fire that is being investigated for reckless burning.
