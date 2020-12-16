Public Safety Dec. 16

ALBANY POLICE
Scammed — At 1:51 p.m. Monday, a caller in the 2000 block of Washington Street reported being scammed out of $1,100. Caller said she sent checks for $450 and $650 to supposedly release a sweepstakes prize.
Possible vandalism — About 3 p.m. Monday, a caller in the 1500 block of Geary Street reported the driver’s side window and quarter-window on her Dodge Caravan were broken out. Not sure what struck it.
LEBANON POLICE
Missing wire — At 12:18 p.m. Monday, a caller on Franklin Street reported that, sometime in recent weeks, someone entered a home and took electrical wiring from the attic and a generator valued at $600.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
House fire — At 11:12 a.m. Monday, deputy assisted with a house fire in the 900 block of Southwest Spring Street in Mill City. Stolen vehicle from Marion County found inside garage. Fire appeared to be accidental. Marion County Sheriff’s Office to move forward with vehicle investigation.
Missing wire — About 7:29 p.m. Monday, a caller in the 31000 block of Oakville Road, Shedd, reported the theft of 60 pounds of copper wire sometime between 7 p.m. Sunday and 6 p.m. Monday.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Wires cut — About 8:10 a.m. Monday, a caller in the 2400 block of Harding St. reported electrical wires have been cut away from the home. Investigation underway.
