Public Safety Dec. 16

ALBANY POLICE

Scammed — At 1:51 p.m. Monday, a caller in the 2000 block of Washington Street reported being scammed out of $1,100. Caller said she sent checks for $450 and $650 to supposedly release a sweepstakes prize.

Possible vandalism — About 3 p.m. Monday, a caller in the 1500 block of Geary Street reported the driver’s side window and quarter-window on her Dodge Caravan were broken out. Not sure what struck it.

LEBANON POLICE

Missing wire — At 12:18 p.m. Monday, a caller on Franklin Street reported that, sometime in recent weeks, someone entered a home and took electrical wiring from the attic and a generator valued at $600.

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

House fire — At 11:12 a.m. Monday, deputy assisted with a house fire in the 900 block of Southwest Spring Street in Mill City. Stolen vehicle from Marion County found inside garage. Fire appeared to be accidental. Marion County Sheriff’s Office to move forward with vehicle investigation.