Public Safety Dec. 19

Police Log

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Burglary — At 9:59 a.m. Thursday, a caller in the 30000 block of Diamond Hill Drive, Harrisburg, reported that almost $1,200 in items were taken overnight. There also was about $360 damage to the building.

False report — At 4:34 p.m. Thursday, Candida Anderson, 23, was arrested in the 300 block of North Third Street, Harrisburg, after allegedly being a participant in initiating a false report that there had been a shooting at a business in Harrisburg so police would stop following her vehicle. She was arrested on several warrants from Douglas County and new charges of initiating a false report and first-degree disorderly conduct.

