Public Safety Jan. 15

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Missing tools — About 9:53 a.m. Wednesday, a caller in the 30000 block of Peoria Road, Shedd, reported someone took $1,200 to $1,400 worth of power tools and clothes from their vehicle while it was parked at a county park.

Missing logs — About 2:38 p.m. Wednesday, a caller in the 39000 block of Mad Creek Road, Gates, reported about $10,000 worth of logs was missing.

SWEET HOME POLICE

Car stolen — About 10:36 p.m. Tuesday, a caller in the 1200 block of Nandina reported her car was stolen in the last 15 minutes.

Burglary — About 4:47 a.m. Wednesday, a caller in the 3100 block of Main St. reported that someone had broken into his office, stole paperwork and left a threatening note. Report taken for second-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief.

Card fraud — About 4:15 Wednesday, a caller in the 1500 block of 52nd Ave. reported that his bank card was used without his permission in Las Vegas, while he was in that city over the weekend.

Sex abuse — About 4:39 p.m. Wednesday, Marshall Bradley Tompkins, 55, was charged with first-degree sexual abuse. He was lodged at the Linn County Jail.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0